SLAM Reports Additional Assays Up to 11.30 g/t Gold

Gold Vein System Extended 800 m Eastward

MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Company” on TSXV: SXL, on OTC: SLMXF) is pleased to announce assay results ranging up to 10.3 g/t gold in grab samples from trenches M20-22 to M20-37 on its wholly owned Menneval gold project in northwestern New Brunswick. These trenches are located east of vein No. 18 where the Company reported samples ranging up to 3,955 g/t gold in a news release dated December 03, 2020.



The Company received assay results ranging up to 11.30 g/t gold from 102 grab samples collected from quartz veins uncovered by trenches M20-13 and M20-22 to M20-37. Twenty samples contain gold ranging from 0.200 to 11.300 g/t gold. Anomalous gold in the range 0.002 to 0.199 g/t was detected in 66 samples. Gold contents in 16 samples were below the detection limit of 0.002 g/t. Gold results for 22 grab samples are tabled below: