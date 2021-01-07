 

SLAM Reports Additional Assays Up to 11.30 g/t Gold

Gold Vein System Extended 800 m Eastward

MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Companyon TSXV: SXL, on OTC: SLMXF) is pleased to announce assay results ranging up to 10.3 g/t gold in grab samples from trenches M20-22 to M20-37 on its wholly owned Menneval gold project in northwestern New Brunswick. These trenches are located east of vein No. 18 where the Company reported samples ranging up to 3,955 g/t gold in a news release dated December 03, 2020.

The Company received assay results ranging up to 11.30 g/t gold from 102 grab samples collected from quartz veins uncovered by trenches M20-13 and M20-22 to M20-37. Twenty samples contain gold ranging from 0.200 to 11.300 g/t gold. Anomalous gold in the range 0.002 to 0.199 g/t was detected in 66 samples. Gold contents in 16 samples were below the detection limit of 0.002 g/t. Gold results for 22 grab samples are tabled below:

Trench Field Sample Sample Tag Grid East Grid North Gold g/t
M20-13 M20-13-1A 6640453 390 815 0.900
M20-13 M20-13-02 6640454 388 818 8.340
M20-22 M20-22-01 6640455 504 677 0.400
M20-22 M20-22-02 6640456 491 666 3.810
M20-22 M20-22-06 6640460 468 577 0.210
M20-22 M20-22-08B 6640461 442 276 2.190
M20-22 M20-22-08 6640465 442 276 1.100
M20-22 M20-22-09 6640466 514 687 1.130
M20-22 M20-22-10 6640467 521 699 11.300
M20-22 M20-22-11 6640468 521 705 1.460
M20-22 M20-22-12 6640469 526 715 0.620
M20-22 M20-22-15 6640472 544 730 0.280
M20-22 M20-22-16 6640473 556 758 8.000
M20-25 M20-25-03 6640497 676 767 9.350
M20-25 M20-25-09 6640103 738 635 0.620
M20-26 M20-26-01 6640104 700 783 0.700
M20-29 M20-29-02 6640116 831 825 0.897
M20-29 M20-29-05 6640119 865 754 10.2
M20-30 M20-30-01 6640120 865 819 0.124
M20-34 M20-34-02 6640134 461 977 0.162
M20-36 M20-36-02 6640141 599 699 0.729
M20-13 M20-13-03 6640354 390 818 1.780
           

Trench 13 uncovered a vein adjacent to Zone 9 located 80 m east of vein No 18 where samples ranging up to 3,955 g/t gold over 0.1 m were reported in our news release dated December 03, 2020. Trench M20-22 located 280 m east of vein No. 18 uncovered a series of en echelon, sub-parallel quartz veins over a total strike length of 500 m and ranging from 0.07 to 0.30 m thick. The easternmost of these veins is mineralized with limonite and pyrite over a strike length of 150 m with one site of visible gold in sample 6640467 grading 11.30 g/t gold.

