SLAM Reports Additional Assays Up to 11.30 g/t Gold
Gold Vein System Extended 800 m Eastward
MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Company” on TSXV: SXL, on OTC:
SLMXF) is pleased to announce assay results ranging up to 10.3 g/t gold in grab samples from trenches M20-22 to M20-37 on its wholly owned Menneval gold project in northwestern New
Brunswick. These trenches are located east of vein No. 18 where the Company reported samples ranging up to 3,955 g/t gold in a news release dated December 03, 2020.
The Company received assay results ranging up to 11.30 g/t gold from 102 grab samples collected from quartz veins uncovered by trenches M20-13 and M20-22 to M20-37. Twenty samples contain gold ranging from 0.200 to 11.300 g/t gold. Anomalous gold in the range 0.002 to 0.199 g/t was detected in 66 samples. Gold contents in 16 samples were below the detection limit of 0.002 g/t. Gold results for 22 grab samples are tabled below:
|Trench
|Field Sample
|Sample Tag
|Grid East
|Grid North
|Gold g/t
|M20-13
|M20-13-1A
|6640453
|390
|815
|0.900
|M20-13
|M20-13-02
|6640454
|388
|818
|8.340
|M20-22
|M20-22-01
|6640455
|504
|677
|0.400
|M20-22
|M20-22-02
|6640456
|491
|666
|3.810
|M20-22
|M20-22-06
|6640460
|468
|577
|0.210
|M20-22
|M20-22-08B
|6640461
|442
|276
|2.190
|M20-22
|M20-22-08
|6640465
|442
|276
|1.100
|M20-22
|M20-22-09
|6640466
|514
|687
|1.130
|M20-22
|M20-22-10
|6640467
|521
|699
|11.300
|M20-22
|M20-22-11
|6640468
|521
|705
|1.460
|M20-22
|M20-22-12
|6640469
|526
|715
|0.620
|M20-22
|M20-22-15
|6640472
|544
|730
|0.280
|M20-22
|M20-22-16
|6640473
|556
|758
|8.000
|M20-25
|M20-25-03
|6640497
|676
|767
|9.350
|M20-25
|M20-25-09
|6640103
|738
|635
|0.620
|M20-26
|M20-26-01
|6640104
|700
|783
|0.700
|M20-29
|M20-29-02
|6640116
|831
|825
|0.897
|M20-29
|M20-29-05
|6640119
|865
|754
|10.2
|M20-30
|M20-30-01
|6640120
|865
|819
|0.124
|M20-34
|M20-34-02
|6640134
|461
|977
|0.162
|M20-36
|M20-36-02
|6640141
|599
|699
|0.729
|M20-13
|M20-13-03
|6640354
|390
|818
|1.780
Trench 13 uncovered a vein adjacent to Zone 9 located 80 m east of vein No 18 where samples ranging up to 3,955 g/t gold over 0.1 m were reported in our news release dated December 03, 2020. Trench M20-22 located 280 m east of vein No. 18 uncovered a series of en echelon, sub-parallel quartz veins over a total strike length of 500 m and ranging from 0.07 to 0.30 m thick. The easternmost of these veins is mineralized with limonite and pyrite over a strike length of 150 m with one site of visible gold in sample 6640467 grading 11.30 g/t gold.
0 Kommentare