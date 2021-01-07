 

Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce we filed an 8k today seeking a $3,000,000.00 retribution cash payment against our former CEO Mark Lee Baum

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company is pleased to announce we filed an 8k today seeking a $3,000,000.00 retribution cash payment against our former CEO Mark Lee Baum.

We will write him a demand letter for the money. "We seek to pay this as cash dividend to our Shareholders, if ever collected,” commented Patrick J Jensen, our sole Company Director today. “I will be writing a letter to his Board of Directors today.”

We hope to collect this money. We are writing our DEMAND LETTER today.

We certify today a DTC count of 91,419,917 common shares and this number will be on the OTC MARKETs website soon.

Established in 1996, Access-Power & Co., Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan.

Contact Information:

Patrick J. Jensen
Director
Tel:  616.312.5390
Email:  pjensen@myaccess-power.com
Corporate Website:  http://www.myaccess-power.com
"Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Clone sector."

Product Website
https://www.mycbdpets.com

https://www.clonesbydrones.com

https://www.clonesbycars.com

https://www.hempster19.com

Access-Power & Co., Inc. 
OTC Ticker:  ACCR

 


