Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020; Will Present Virtually at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it expects revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 to be in the range of $808 million to $810 million, up from $476 million in the prior quarter.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges to all companies. At Quidel, our people have responded at every level and function -- from R&D and regulatory to supply chain and manufacturing. Due to the hard work and dedication of our people, we had another record quarter, and our best year yet,” said Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer of Quidel Corporation. “We continue to see strong demand for our COVID-19 diagnostic products; in fact, open orders at the end of 2020 were approximately 25% of what we shipped the entire year. We’ve increased the scale meaningfully of our QuickVue and Sofia tests, and expect to scale further from a current combined 13 million tests per month, to over 70 million tests per month by the end of 2021. In 2020, we shipped over 23,000 Sofia analyzers to new and existing customers, over 14,000 of which shipped in Q4 alone. Further, we expect another 20,000 Sofia analyzers will be shipped to new customers in the first quarter alone,” added Mr. Bryant.