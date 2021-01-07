 

BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science

  • Collaborative study of BioNTech with TRON and the University Medical Center and Research Center for Immunotherapy at Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz introduces novel non-inflammatory mRNA vaccine encoding disease-related autoantigens that suppressed disease activity in several complex mouse models of multiple sclerosis
  • Approach addresses key pitfalls in the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as the induction of systemic immune suppression
  • Approach can easily be tailored to individual disease-causing antigens of patients and confers bystander tolerance to address highly complex, polyclonal and rare autoimmune disease types
  • Represents the first application of BioNTech’s mRNA technology for the purpose of antigen-specific immune-modulation of autoimmune diseases, which further expands BioNTech’s diversified immunology pipeline into another category of disease relevant targets

MAINZ, GERMANY, January 7, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) announced today the publication of preclinical data on its novel mRNA vaccine approach against autoimmune diseases in the peer-reviewed journal Science. The publication titled “A non-inflammatory mRNA vaccine for treatment of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis” summarizes the findings on the disease-suppressing effects of a non-inflammatory, nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccine in several clinically relevant mouse models of multiple sclerosis (MS).

Autoimmune diseases like MS represent conditions in which the immune system malfunctions and attacks healthy tissue or cells of the body. In MS, the inflammation causes the destruction of the protective myelin sheath that covers the nerve fibers. This damage disrupts the ability to transmit signals between nerve cells and the target tissue resulting in a range of neurological, sensory and motor symptoms that may differ greatly between individuals.

This first application of BioNTech’s mRNA technology in MSs represents a new modality in this indication and underlines BioNTech’s potential to leverage its proprietary mRNA platform.

In the study, a non-inflammatory nanoparticulate mRNA vaccine candidate encoding a MS-associated antigen was systemically applied to mice with experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), which represent clinically relevant mouse models of human MS. The mRNA vaccine candidate was designed to deliver the encoded autoimmune disease target antigen into antigen-presenting cells in the lymph nodes body-wide in a non-inflammatory context to enable systemic, immune tolerance-inducing antigen presentation in lymphoid tissues.

