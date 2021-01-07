 

StrikeForce Eliminates Almost All Convertible Debt

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), as of today has negotiated with the convertible debt holders from owing over $641,000 in 2020, which would have equalled millions of additional shares, to now owing only $45,000. We are still in discussion wth one debtor, but felt it is important to provide you an update as this is very important and positive for StrikeForce; who did it with the monies we received through the current Reg A and other deals as privately discussed. “We also thank the companies that were willing to negotiate with us, as well as the one we are still negotiating with,” says Mark Kay, CEO of StrikeForce.

“StrikeForce continues to feel very optimistic about its rollout of SafeVchat and PrivacyLoK, its other revenue generating opportunities and its commitment to increase shareholder value,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce, "especially with some former Zoom and Microsoft Teams users already switching to paid SafeVchat Premium accounts already."

“We have already signed up many resellers and they have started to bring on many clients with a testing period of two weeks or one month depending on their size; we are very excited and extremely busy. However, we want to thank you all very much for your patience as we move forward slowly in this great marketplace, where we expect to capture a significant portion of the $50B video conferencing market this coming year that is predicted.”

About StrikeForceTechnologies, Inc.

Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK StrikeForce:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Contact Info:

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
​Mark L. Kay
(732) 661-9641
marklkay@strikeforcetech.com

StrikeForce Media
George Waller
(732) 661-9641
gwaller@strikeforcetech.com




