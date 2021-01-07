 

WESCO International Recognized by Forbes as One of the World’s Best Employers & One of America’s Best Employers for Women

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 21:00  |  47   |   |   

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce it has been recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers and one of America’s Best Employers for Women. In the 2020 ranking, WESCO was #312 out of 700 companies recognized as the World’s Best Employers and #42 out of 300 companies recognized as America’s Best Employers for Women.

“At WESCO, our people and our high-performance culture are our greatest assets,” said Mr. John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO of WESCO. “We are constantly striving to strengthen our company and leverage our diverse and talented workforce in providing leading supply chain solutions to our customers around the world. We are honored to be recognized by Forbes for the progress that we are making.”

These prestigious awards are presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world’s leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The World’s Best Employers 2020 were selected based on independent surveys of more 150,000 employees in more than 50 countries around the world. Participants were asked to rate employers according to various topics such as trust, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, image, culture, and benefits. Over 5,000,000 data points were analyzed.

In Forbes’ third annual ranking of the best employers for women, WESCO ranked #42 out of the 300 employers who made the list. Forbes and Statista, surveyed 75,000 Americans, including 45,000 women, working for businesses that employ more than 1,000 workers. The respondents spanned 31 industries and were asked to share their opinion on a series of statements about their respective employer’s culture, opportunities for career development, working conditions, image, salary and wages, and diversity.

“WESCO is proud to be recognized by Forbes for both of these accomplishments,” said Chris Wolf, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “This past year has been challenging as we dealt with the global pandemic. As an essential business, we met the challenge of balancing employee productivity and personal needs by offering work arrangement solutions that support our employees.”

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded FORTUNE 500 company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Pro forma 2019 annual sales were over $17 billion, including Anixter International Inc., which it acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs over 18,000 people, maintains relationships with over 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 150,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, WESCO provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates nearly 800 branch and warehouse locations in over 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

WESCO International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WESCO International Recognized by Forbes as One of the World’s Best Employers & One of America’s Best Employers for Women WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce it has been recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers and one of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
STORE Capital to Participate in the Capital One Securities REIT Conference
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
New Step in the Veolia Suez Project
Teva and MedinCell Announce Positive Results for Registration Trial of Investigational ...
Alcon Announces Launch of AcrySof IQ Vivity, the First and Only Non-Diffractive Extended Depth of ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
WESCO Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Earnings Call