BWR Exploration Inc. Awarded Grant from Manitoba Mineral Development Fund

Highlights:



BWR has received notice that it will be receiving a $300,000 grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund to advance its Little Stull Lake Gold Project;

MMDF is administered by the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce endeavouring to achieve and encourage mineral and economic development initiatives in Manitoba with Indigenous Communities.

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BWR Exploration Inc (the “Company” or “BWR”) (TSXV: BWR) is pleased to announce the Company has recently (December 30, 2020) received notice of the decision by the Board of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce that a $300,000 grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (“MMDF”) will be provided to advance BWR’s Little Stull Lake Gold Project, located in Northeastern Manitoba. Prior to entering into a contribution agreement with the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund, BWR needs to provide confirmation of required permits and licensing from the Province of Manitoba for the proposed project and must also provide confirmation of additional funding for the project.

BWR will be entering into discussion regarding the contribution agreement with the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, over the next few weeks. It is anticipated that the contribution agreement will provide for 3 instalments of $100,000 each over the course of the proposed 2021/2022 exploration programs.

“Advancing mineral exploration projects is critical to creating lasting economic benefits to communities in northern Manitoba,” said Chuck Davidson, President & CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, and Chair of the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Board, “MMDF is excited to support BWR Exploration’s Little Stull Lake Project and to see the future partnerships that emerge from this project.”

Neil Novak, President and CEO, stated, “The generous grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund represents a very strong endorsement by the Province for the Little Stull Lake Gold Project and the surrounding exploration area.” Mr. Novak continued, “We are pleased to see that the Manitoba government shares BWR’s vision of the economic potential that the Little Stull Lake Area has, that can create near and long-term jobs for the nearby communities of God’s River and God’s Lake Narrows, thus strengthening the provincial economy and establish mutually rewarding partnerships between Indigenous Communities and Mineral Exploration Companies, designed to stand the test of time.”