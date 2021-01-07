Gold Reserve Announces Grant of Stock Options

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX.V: GRZ) (OTCQB: GDRZF) (“Gold Reserve” or the “Company”) announces the grant of 50,000 stock options to Robert A. McGuinness, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The stock options granted today are exercisable at US $1.61, have a 10-year term, and have been issued under the Company’s existing 2012 Equity Incentive Plan.

