Sienna Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Release Date and Conference Call

MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) announced that it will report its 2020 fourth quarter results after market close on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Karen Hon, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, will host a conference call for the investment community the following day, Friday, February 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (ET).



The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1-844-543-5234, conference ID: 1072524. A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website. The webcast of the call will be available for replay until February 19, 2022 and archived on Sienna's website.