 

Devon Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 22:00  |  41   |   |   

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced it will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Tuesday, Feb. 16, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results will be available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time), which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts Media Contact
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735 Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496  

Devon Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Devon Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced it will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Tuesday, Feb. 16, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Shares Intellectual Property Update
Niu Technologies Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Devon Energy and WPX Energy Complete Merger of Equals Transaction
15:00 Uhr
Devon Energy and WPX Energy Complete Merger of Equals Transaction
08:37 Uhr
3 Dinge, die man beim Öl im Jahr 2021 beachten sollte
30.12.20
Devon Energy and WPX Energy Shareholders Approve Merger of Equals
30.12.20
Devon Energy and WPX Energy Shareholders Approve Merger of Equals

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.03.20
4
Devon Energy