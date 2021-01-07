Devon Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced it will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Tuesday, Feb. 16, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results will be available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time), which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.