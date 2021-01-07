TBI Partners With Avaya to Deliver Better Customer and Employee Experience Solutions – Now Offering Avaya Cloud Office and Avaya OneCloud CCaaS to Its Extensive Partner Community

Communication delivered via a single platform is increasingly important, and by enabling voice calls, team messaging, video meetings, conferencing and file sharing in a single solution, Avaya Cloud Office reduces cost and complexity while empowering employees to call, meet and message across any device from wherever they are.

TBI, the nation’s leading technology brokerage firm, announces the addition of Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, to their provider portfolio. TBI is now a master agent offering Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral, an all-in-one cloud UCaaS solution, and Avaya OneCloud CCaaS contact center solutions.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) is powering organizations’ customer experience centers by providing customer and workforce engagement to connect and orchestrate all the touchpoints throughout the customer journey while leveraging the power of AI, insights, knowledge and resources from across the organization. This enables users to deliver not only the right customer experience but also the right employee experience for those supporting the customer journeys.

“Avaya’s focus on enabling digital transformation and providing a frictionless path to cloud communication and collaboration capabilities for our customers is a key strategic focus for us, and one that is shared by TBI,” said Dennis Kozak, Avaya SVP Global Channel Sales. “Their extensive network, along with their knowledgeable and highly responsive team, can significantly increase availability and adoption of our Avaya Cloud Office and Avaya OneCloud CCaaS offerings, delivering the future of customer experience and seamless, intuitive communication to organizations of all kinds.”

Mike Onystok, TBI’s Senior Vice President of Operations, shared what the addition brings to TBI and their partner community, saying, “Avaya’s program represents one of the biggest opportunities that our channel has been presented. Not only are there an enormous amount of existing end-users and partners familiar with the brand, but it’s focused on a set of products that we know very well. We are confident that our partners will see great success with Avaya and their comprehensive cloud offerings.”