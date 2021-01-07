Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 07.01.2021, 22:05 | 10 | 0 | 0 07.01.2021, 22:05 | Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, announced today its operating, investment and capital markets activity for the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating As of December 31, 2020, Terreno Realty Corporation owned 222 buildings aggregating approximately 13.2 million square feet and 25 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 91.5 acres. In addition, Terreno Realty Corporation had one property under redevelopment that upon completion will contain approximately 234,000 square feet: The operating portfolio, excluding one property under redevelopment, was 97.8% leased at December 31, 2020 to 488 tenants as compared to 97.3% at September 30, 2020 and 96.8% at December 31, 2019;

The same-store portfolio of approximately 12.0 million square feet was 98.0% leased at December 31, 2020 as compared to 98.5% at September 30, 2020 and 97.8% at December 31, 2019;

The improved land portfolio of 25 parcels totaling approximately 91.5 acres was 98.6% leased at December 31, 2020 as compared to 98.5% at September 30, 2020 and 92.0% at December 31, 2019;

Cash rents on new and renewed leases totaling approximately 0.6 million square feet commencing during the fourth quarter increased approximately 10.9% with a tenant retention ratio of 64.3%. Cash rents on new and renewed leases totaling 2.6 million square feet commencing during the full year 2020 increased approximately 22.1% with a tenant retention ratio of 57.7%;

Executed three renewals totaling 527,000 square feet previously scheduled to expire in 2021. These renewals include a seven-year extension for 221,000 square feet with a transportation and logistics services provider in South Brunswick, New Jersey, now expiring November 30, 2028, a five-year extension for 203,000 square feet with a third-party logistics provider in Commerce, California, now expiring June 30, 2026, and a five-year extension for 103,000 square feet with a leading aerospace manufacturer in Redondo Beach, California, now expiring December 31, 2025; and

Executed a lease with a regional provider of trucking services stabilizing a recently acquired 2.5-acre improved land parcel in Rancho Dominguez, California with a December 31, 2020 commencement date and February 28, 2026 expiration date. Investment







