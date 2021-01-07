 

 Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 22:05  |  10   |   |   

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, announced today its operating, investment and capital markets activity for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating

As of December 31, 2020, Terreno Realty Corporation owned 222 buildings aggregating approximately 13.2 million square feet and 25 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 91.5 acres. In addition, Terreno Realty Corporation had one property under redevelopment that upon completion will contain approximately 234,000 square feet:

  • The operating portfolio, excluding one property under redevelopment, was 97.8% leased at December 31, 2020 to 488 tenants as compared to 97.3% at September 30, 2020 and 96.8% at December 31, 2019;
  • The same-store portfolio of approximately 12.0 million square feet was 98.0% leased at December 31, 2020 as compared to 98.5% at September 30, 2020 and 97.8% at December 31, 2019;
  • The improved land portfolio of 25 parcels totaling approximately 91.5 acres was 98.6% leased at December 31, 2020 as compared to 98.5% at September 30, 2020 and 92.0% at December 31, 2019;
  • Cash rents on new and renewed leases totaling approximately 0.6 million square feet commencing during the fourth quarter increased approximately 10.9% with a tenant retention ratio of 64.3%. Cash rents on new and renewed leases totaling 2.6 million square feet commencing during the full year 2020 increased approximately 22.1% with a tenant retention ratio of 57.7%;
  • Executed three renewals totaling 527,000 square feet previously scheduled to expire in 2021. These renewals include a seven-year extension for 221,000 square feet with a transportation and logistics services provider in South Brunswick, New Jersey, now expiring November 30, 2028, a five-year extension for 203,000 square feet with a third-party logistics provider in Commerce, California, now expiring June 30, 2026, and a five-year extension for 103,000 square feet with a leading aerospace manufacturer in Redondo Beach, California, now expiring December 31, 2025; and
  • Executed a lease with a regional provider of trucking services stabilizing a recently acquired 2.5-acre improved land parcel in Rancho Dominguez, California with a December 31, 2020 commencement date and February 28, 2026 expiration date.

Investment

Seite 1 von 4
Terreno Realty Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, announced today its operating, investment and capital markets activity for the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating As …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
STORE Capital to Participate in the Capital One Securities REIT Conference
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
New Step in the Veolia Suez Project
Teva and MedinCell Announce Positive Results for Registration Trial of Investigational ...
Alcon Announces Launch of AcrySof IQ Vivity, the First and Only Non-Diffractive Extended Depth of ...
Alcon Announces Launch of AcrySof IQ Vivity, the First and Only Non-Diffractive Extended Depth of ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Irvine, CA for $8.0 Million
31.12.20
Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Tukwila, WA for $6.6 Million
29.12.20
Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Lease Renewal in South Brunswick, NJ
15.12.20
Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Leases in Los Angeles