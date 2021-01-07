Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. Securities to Commence Separate Trading

Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American LLC: CHFW.U) (“Consonance-HFW”) announced today that separate trading of its common stock and warrants underlying the Company’s units would commence on or about January 11, 2021. The common stock and warrants will trade under the symbols “CHFW” and “CHFW.W”, respectively. Units not separated will continue to be listed on NYSE American LLC under the symbol “CHFW.U.”

Consonance-HFW is a newly incorporated blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to as our initial business combination. While Consonance-HFW may acquire a company in any industry, it expects that its focus will be on the healthcare industry, particularly the biotechnology sector, in developed countries including, but not limited to, the United States and countries in Europe.