Elastic Announces Time Change for Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that its presentation time at the virtual Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference has been changed to 3:10 p.m. PT/ 6:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Representing the Company will be Janesh Moorjani, Elastic's chief financial officer.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co.