Airgain Acquires NimbeLink, a Leader in Edge-based Cellular Connectivity Solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) , a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, has acquired privately-held NimbeLink Corp. , a leader in cellular industrial Internet of Things solutions and services. The addition of NimbeLink’s embedded modem products and asset tracking solutions is key to Airgain’s ongoing strategy to expand its penetration of the multi-billion-dollar Industrial IoT and M2M (machine-to-machine) markets.

Headquartered in Plymouth, MN, and founded in 2013, NimbeLink is a trusted partner for edge-based cellular connectivity Industrial IoT solutions. NimbeLink’s certified Skywire cellular modems enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to dramatically reduce their cellular development time. NimbeLink develops and markets complete edge-to-enterprise asset tracking solutions that are precisely configured to customers’ use cases and applications such as location tracking, inventory management, and resource optimization. Established in 2013, NimbeLink has sold more than 400,000 units over the last two years and its patented products have been deployed for thousands of end customers through multiple partner relationships. Based on preliminary, unaudited results, NimbeLink expects to report $12.5 million in revenue and $0.1 million in adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (see note below regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Acquisition Expectations and Rationale

Accelerates Airgain’s Enterprise Market Growth

Extends AirgainConnect Platform Breadth and Opportunity

Extends NimbeLink Salesforce Reach Internationally

Allows NimbeLink to Address Larger Design Win Opportunities

Opportunities to Improve NimbeLink Product Performance through Airgain Antenna System Enhancements

Increases Revenue Scale and Diversification

Through the combined product offering, Airgain plans to accelerate new wireless product and solution development to expand its market footprint while creating new and expansive revenue opportunities. NimbeLink’s expertise in cellular modem integration, carrier certification, and cloud management software is expected to enable the rapid realization of the company’s global vision for the AirgainConnect antenna-modem platform. Airgain’s global presence will provide the means to extend NimbeLink’s salesforce reach internationally and is expected to bring larger design win opportunities. In addition, NimbeLink’s asset tracking and embedded cellular modem products are expected to leverage Airgain’s advanced antenna design and integration expertise to improve wireless performance.