 

Teva to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced that President & CEO Kåre Schultz will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. The presentation will begin at 8:20 A.M. Eastern Time.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, visit Teva’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.tevapharm.com.

An archived version of the presentation will be available approximately one hour after the end of the session at the same location.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people’s lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day, and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of specialty and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document and the conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace; our substantial indebtedness; our business and operations in general; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the first, second and third quarters of 2020, including in the sections captioned “Risk Factors.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Wertpapier


