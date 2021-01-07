 

Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (also known as Verastem Oncology), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced the grant of options to purchase 86,250 shares of its common stock and the grant of 43,125 restricted stock units (RSUs) to five new employees. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the employees' acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The options have an exercise price equal to $2.20 per share, the closing price of Verastem Oncology's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on January 4, 2021. The stock options and RSUs that were granted to the five new employees will vest at a rate of twenty-five percent (25%) on the one year anniversary of the employee's date of hire, with the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the next three (3) years in equal quarterly amounts, provided the employees continue to serve as employees of or other service providers to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date.

In addition, Verastem Oncology granted to Frank Neumann M.D., PhD stock options to purchase an aggregate of 350,000 shares of Verastem Oncology’s common stock and 150,000 RSUs in connection with his appointment to Chief Medical Officer, effective January 6, 2020. This offering is pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as an inducement material to Dr. Neumann’s acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). A stock option to purchase 300,000 shares of Verastem Oncology’s common stock and the 150,000 RSUs will vest as to 25% of the shares on the first anniversary of the date of hire and as to an additional 6.25% of the shares at the end of each successive three-month period following the first anniversary of the date of hire, provided that Dr. Neumann continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date. A stock option to purchase 50,000 shares will vest upon achievement of certain clinical development milestones, provided that Dr. Neumann continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on the vesting dates. Both stock options have an exercise price equal to $2.22, the closing price of Verastem Oncology's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on January 6, 2021.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com.



Verastem Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (also known as Verastem Oncology), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced the grant of options to purchase 86,250 shares of its common stock and the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
STORE Capital to Participate in the Capital One Securities REIT Conference
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
New Step in the Veolia Suez Project
Teva and MedinCell Announce Positive Results for Registration Trial of Investigational ...
Alcon Announces Launch of AcrySof IQ Vivity, the First and Only Non-Diffractive Extended Depth of ...
Alcon Announces Launch of AcrySof IQ Vivity, the First and Only Non-Diffractive Extended Depth of ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
05.01.21
Verastem Oncology to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference
15.12.20
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in Previously Treated KRAS Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.12.20
54
Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) $2.22 am.27.4.20
02.12.20
85
Verastem entwickelt derzeit Duvelisib, einen dualen Inhibitor !