 

Citrix Systems to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results before Market Open on Thursday, January 21

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, January 21, 2021 before market open. At approximately 7:05 a.m. ET the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings letter discussing financial results, quarterly highlights, and business outlook will be posted at http://www.citrix.com/investors. A conference call will begin at 8:15 a.m. ET to address questions. The call will be accessible via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Citrix corporate website at http://www.citrix.com/investors.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

For Citrix Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with transitions in key personnel and succession, products, their development, integration and distribution, product demand and pipeline, customer acceptance of new products, economic and competitive factors, Citrix’s key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in Citrix’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

Citrix is a trademark or registered trademark of Citrix Systems, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries, and may be registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owner

Citrix Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citrix Systems to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results before Market Open on Thursday, January 21 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, January 21, 2021 before market open. At approximately 7:05 a.m. ET the fourth …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
STORE Capital to Participate in the Capital One Securities REIT Conference
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
New Step in the Veolia Suez Project
Teva and MedinCell Announce Positive Results for Registration Trial of Investigational ...
Alcon Announces Launch of AcrySof IQ Vivity, the First and Only Non-Diffractive Extended Depth of ...
Alcon Announces Launch of AcrySof IQ Vivity, the First and Only Non-Diffractive Extended Depth of ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 51/20
14.12.20
Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. Enables Work from Anywhere with Citrix
09.12.20
Citrix Uncovers What Employees Really want in 2021

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
22
Citrix - Virtualisierungsanbieter