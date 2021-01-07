Kezar Life Sciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, John Fowler, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference, being held on January 11-14, 2021.

The presentation will be available on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00am EST and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://www.kezarlifesciences.com/investors/news-events. Kezar Life Sciences will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 90 days after the conference.