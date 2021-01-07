Amundi US Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds
Amundi US today announced the declaration of dividends for three Pioneer closed-end funds for January 2021.
|Ex Date:
|January 19, 2021
|Record Date:
|January 20, 2021
|Payable:
|January 29, 2021
|
Ticker
|
Taxable Funds
Distribution
Per Share
Change From
Previous Month
PHD*
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust
$0.0625
-
Ticker
Tax-Exempt Funds
Distribution
Per Share
Change From
Previous Month
MAV
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust
$0.0525
-
MHI
Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust
$0.0525
-
|
|
Market
|
Market Price
Distribution Rate
|
NAV
|
NAV
Distribution Rate
|
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust
|
$10.18
|
7.37%
|
$11.51
|
6.52%
|
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust
|
$11.65
