 

Amundi US Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds

Amundi US today announced the declaration of dividends for three Pioneer closed-end funds for January 2021.

Ex Date: January 19, 2021
Record Date: January 20, 2021
Payable: January 29, 2021

Ticker

 

Taxable Funds

 

Distribution

Per Share

 

Change From

Previous Month

PHD*

 

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

 

$0.0625

 

-

Ticker

 

Tax-Exempt Funds

 

 

Distribution

Per Share

 

Change From

Previous Month

MAV

 

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

 

$0.0525

 

-

MHI

 

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

 

$0.0525

 

-

 

Market
Price

 

Market Price

Distribution Rate

 

NAV

 

NAV

Distribution Rate

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

$10.18

 

7.37%

 

$11.51

 

6.52%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

$11.65

