 

Verint and Cognyte to Host Virtual Investor Days and Management Roadshows in Advance of Separation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Verint Systems Inc. and Cognyte Software Ltd. will each be hosting virtual investor days and management roadshows in advance of the planned separation, which is on track to be completed shortly after the conclusion of Verint’s fiscal year ending January 31, 2021. The details of each event can be found below.

Verint Investor Day 
Date: Thursday, January 21, 2021 
Time: 10:00am ET
Webcast and Registration Link: Click here

Verint Management Roadshow
 Dates: January 25th, 26th and 27th 
 Interested Investors Should Contact: IR@verint.com

Cognyte Investor Day
 Date: Monday, January 11, 2021
Time: 10:00am ET
Webcast and Registration Link: Click here

Cognyte Management Roadshow
 Dates: January 19th, 20th and 22nd
 Interested Investors Should Contact: IR@cognyte.com

The virtual investor days will begin promptly at their scheduled start times. Live webcasts and replays of both presentations will be accessible from the Investor Relations sections of the respective company websites, www.verint.com and www.cognyte.com.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence at www.verint.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY and CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Verint Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verint and Cognyte to Host Virtual Investor Days and Management Roadshows in Advance of Separation Verint Systems Inc. and Cognyte Software Ltd. will each be hosting virtual investor days and management roadshows in advance of the planned separation, which is on track to be completed shortly after the conclusion of Verint’s fiscal year ending …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
STORE Capital to Participate in the Capital One Securities REIT Conference
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
New Step in the Veolia Suez Project
Teva and MedinCell Announce Positive Results for Registration Trial of Investigational ...
Alcon Announces Launch of AcrySof IQ Vivity, the First and Only Non-Diffractive Extended Depth of ...
Alcon Announces Launch of AcrySof IQ Vivity, the First and Only Non-Diffractive Extended Depth of ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Verint Expands Customer Engagement Market Leadership in Asia Pacific
22.12.20
Verint Partners Recognised for Excellence in Customer Engagement
15.12.20
Verint Earns Top Awards for Excellence in Customer Engagement in Brazilian Market
10.12.20
Verint Unveils Engagement Data Management, the Latest Addition to its Open Cloud Platform
09.12.20
Verint Announces Q3 FY2021 Results
09.12.20
Verint Announces Automation Solution to Improve Retail Banking Customer Experience