LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Landsea Homes Announce Closing of Business Combination

With the closing, LF Capital has been renamed “Landsea Homes Corporation” (“Landsea”) and its common stock and warrants will begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbols “LSEA” and “LSEAW” on January 8, 2021.

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LFAC) (“LF Capital”) and Landsea Homes Incorporated , a leader in the homebuilder industry, jointly announced today that they have closed their previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”). The transaction was unanimously approved by the board of directors of LF Capital and was also approved at a special meeting of LF Capital’s stockholders on December 14, 2020.

“Today is a momentous day for our company, our employees and our shareholders,” said CEO of Landsea Homes John Ho. “Landsea Homes has become one of the top homebuilders in our industry through our pioneering use of technology and home automation, commitment to sustainability and energy savings, and unmatched customer service. Our dedicated and experienced team has built Landsea to where it is today, and we are very excited for what the future holds.”

Commenting on the Business Combination, Scott Reed, director of Landsea and former CEO and President of LF Capital, stated: “We are excited to have reached this major milestone for the company and for the homebuilder industry. The proceeds raised through the transition to a publicly traded company will allow Landsea Homes to capitalize on the strong growth opportunities we see for the company over the next decade.”

Martin Tian, Founder and Chairman of Landsea Homes’ parent, Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd., commented: “Since we first established Landsea Homes, it was our goal to be a leader in the U.S. homebuilding industry with best-in-class, sustainable communities across some of the most desirable markets in the country. Becoming a publicly listed company in the U.S. is an important next step for Landsea Homes, and we look forward to utilizing this infusion of capital to support our next chapter of growth.”

Advisors

B. Riley Securities and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as financial advisors for LF Capital. B. Riley Securities and Barclays are acting as placement agents for LF Capital. Dechert LLP is acting as legal counsel for LF Capital.