Cancer Genetics to Present at the 2021 BioConnect Virtual Conference Hosted by H.C. Wainwright

Mr. Roberts will highlight the Company's recent transformational business strategy, discuss near-term events including the Company’s proposed merger with StemoniX, Inc., and the broader corporate vision of the Company going forward.

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CGIX), an emerging leader in novel drug discovery techniques, announced today that Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2021 BioConnect Virtual Conference hosted by H.C. Wainwright. Registered attendees can access the recorded presentation on-demand (24x7) for the duration of the conference.

CGIX will be available for virtual 1:1 meetings both during and after the BioConnect Conference. Please contact Jennifer K. Zimmons, Ph.D. jzimmons@zimmonsic.com 917.214.3514 for scheduling.

ABOUT CANCER GENETICS

Through its vivoPharm subsidiary, Cancer Genetics offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting drug discovery programs, valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies and academic research centers. The Company is focused on precision and translational medicine to drive drug discovery and novel therapies. vivoPharm specializes in conducting studies tailored to guide therapeutic development, starting from compound libraries and ending with a comprehensive set of in vitro and in vivo data and reports, as needed for Investigational New Drug filings. vivoPharm operates in The Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International (AAALAC) accredited and GLP compliant audited facilities. For more information, please visit www.cancergenetics.com .

