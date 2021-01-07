 

Highwoods to Release 2020 Fourth Quarter Results Tuesday, February 9th

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Conference Call Wednesday, February 10th, at 11:00 A.M.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its 2020 fourth quarter results on Tuesday, February 9th, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, February 10th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (800) 756-3565. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com under the “Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

Planned Dates for Financial Releases and Conference Calls in 2021

The Company has set the following dates for the release of its 2021 financial results. Quarterly financial releases will be distributed after the market closes and conference calls will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Quarter Tuesday Release Wednesday Call
First April 27 April 28
Second July 27 July 28
Third October 26 October 27

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:
Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President, Finance & Treasurer
brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com
919-872-4924


