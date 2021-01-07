 

TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (“TEN”) (NYSE: TNP) (the “Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of approximately $0.59375 per share for its Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series F Preferred Shares”; NYSE: TNPPRF).

Each dividend of the Series F Preferred Shares is for the period from the most recent dividend payment date on October 30, 2020 through January 29, 2021.

The dividend on the Series F Preferred Shares will be paid on February 1, 2021 to all holders of record of Series F Preferred Shares as of January 27, 2021. Dividends on the Series F Preferred Shares are payable quarterly in arrears on the 30th day (unless the 30th falls on a weekend or public holiday, in which case the payment date is moved to the next business day) of January, April, July and October of each year, when, as and if declared by TEN’s board of directors. This is the 10th dividend on the Series F since their commencement of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

TEN has 6,000,000 Series F Preferred Shares outstanding as of the date of this press release.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION
TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 28 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including one LNG carrier and one suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.6 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Company
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
George Saroglou
COO
+30210 94 07 710
gsaroglou@tenn.gr 

Investor Relations / Media
Capital Link, Inc.
Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
+212 661 7566
ten@capitallink.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TEN Ltd. (“TEN”) (NYSE: TNP) (the “Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Shares Intellectual Property Update
Niu Technologies Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe