Rapid7 to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 9

BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 after the financial markets close.



The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-357-4230 (domestic) or 629-228-0721 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website at https://investors.rapid7.com.