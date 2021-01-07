 

CooperCompanies Declares Cash Dividend

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO), announced today that consistent with the plan approved by its board of directors to pay annual dividends, the Company declared a semi-annual dividend of 3 cents per share, payable on February 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on January 22, 2021.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
ir@cooperco.com




