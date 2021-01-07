Synaptics to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on February 4, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, February 4, 2021 after the close of market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET), during which management may discuss forward-looking information.



To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial 1-833-614-1539 (conference ID: 8899476) at least ten minutes prior to the call. Synaptics will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.synaptics.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available until 5:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 11, 2021 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID: 8899476.