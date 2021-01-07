National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release

DENVER, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) expects to report its fourth quarter financial results after the markets close on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 22, 2021. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (877) 272-6762/ (615) 800-6832 (International) using the Conference ID of 4472264 and asking for the NBHC Fourth Quarter Earnings conference call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately four hours after the call’s completion through February 4, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (United States) / (404) 537-3406 (International) using the Conference ID of 4472264. The earnings release and an on-line replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website at www.nationalbankholdings.com by visiting the investor relations area.

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to shareholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 90 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah and New Mexico. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Colorado, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage in Kansas and Missouri, and Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com or nbhbank.com. Or, follow us on any of our social media sites:

Community Banks of Colorado: facebook.com/cobnks, twitter.com/cobnks, instagram.com/cobnks;

Bank Midwest: facebook.com/bankmw, twitter.com/bank_mw, instagram.com/bankmw;

Hillcrest Bank: facebook.com/hillcrestbank, twitter.com/hillcrest_bank;

NBH Bank: twitter.com/nbhbank;

or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.

Contact: Analysts/Institutional Investors: Media: Aldis Birkans, 720-554-6640 Jody Soper, 303-784-5925 Chief Financial Officer Chief Marketing Officer ir@nationalbankholdings.com Jody.Soper@nbhbank.com

Source: National Bank Holdings Corporation

