 

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its Investigational Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

-- Study met the primary biological endpoint of micro-dystrophin protein expression at 12 weeks post-treatment, as measured by western blot, in SRP-9001-treated participants versus placebo --

-- SRP-9001-treated participants showed an increase in NSAA total score compared to placebo at 48 weeks; however, the study did not achieve statistical significance on the primary functional endpoint of improvement in NSAA total score compared to placebo at 48 weeks post-treatment --

-- In the pre-specified analysis by age-group, by which the randomization was stratified, participants aged 4-5 years at time of treatment with SRP-9001 demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in NSAA total score versus the age-matched placebo cohort, achieving a 4.3-point improvement on NSAA at 48 weeks post-treatment from baseline --

-- No new safety signals identified for SRP-9001, reinforcing the favorable safety profile observed to date --

-- Sarepta to host conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced top-line results from Part 1 of Study SRP-9001-102 (Study 102), an ongoing, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial to evaluate the safety, efficacy and tolerability of a single dose of SRP-9001 (rAAVrh74.MHCK7.micro-dystrophin) in 41 patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. SRP-9001 is an investigational gene transfer therapy intended to deliver its micro-dystrophin-encoding gene to muscle tissue for the targeted production of the micro-dystrophin protein.

At 12 weeks post-treatment compared to baseline, the study met its primary biological endpoint of micro-dystrophin protein expression (P<0.0001). Participants who received SRP-9001 (n=20) had mean micro-dystrophin expression of 28.1%, as measured by western blot. Accompanying secondary biological endpoints including vector genome copies per nucleus, percent positive fibers, intensity, and reduction in creatine kinase (exploratory) were also met.

In the primary functional endpoint, SRP-9001-treated participants showed an increase in NSAA total score compared to placebo at 48 weeks; however, the difference was not statistically significant (P=0.37). At every time point measured, the cohort of SRP-9001 treated participants outperformed the placebo group, and, at 48 weeks, participants in the treatment group demonstrated a statistically significant increase of 1.7 points in NSAA total score compared to baseline (P=0.009), while participants in the placebo group saw an increase of 0.9 points on the NSAA total score compared to baseline, which was not statistically significant (n=21, P=0.1411).

01.01.21
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
14.12.20
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Executive Management Changes

23.12.20
52
Sarepta (SRPT)...Achtung HOCHSPEKULATIV: USD 19.44 am 8.6.2016 (Totalverlust oder Tenbagger?)