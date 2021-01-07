 

Fluidigm Announces Conference Call and Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, after the close of the market.

Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO, and Vikram Jog, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT, 5:00 p.m. ET, on February 10, 2021, to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and operational progress. A press release outlining the financial results will be publicly distributed before the call.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers: (877) 556-5248
Outside US callers: (720) 545-0029
Please reference Conference ID: 4664638

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at Events & Presentations. The link will not be active until 1:45 p.m. PT, 4:45 p.m. ET, on February 10, 2021.

After the live webcast, the call will be archived on Fluidigm’s Investor Relations page at investors.fluidigm.com. In addition, a telephone replay of the teleconference will be available approximately 90 minutes after the end of the call.

The replay dial-in numbers are:

US domestic callers: (855) 859-2056
Outside US: (404) 537-3406
Please reference Conference ID: 4664638

The telephone replay will be available until February 17.

About Fluidigm
Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, Advanta, and CyTOF are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. The Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay is for In Vitro Diagnostic Use. It is for Use under Emergency Use Authorization Only. Rx Only. Other Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Available Information
We use our website (fluidigm.com), investor site (investors.fluidigm.com), corporate Twitter account (@fluidigm), Facebook page (facebook.com/Fluidigm), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation) as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Contact:

Agnes Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations
650 416 7423
agnes.lee@fluidigm.com


