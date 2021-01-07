Cerecor Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants
ROCKVILLE, Md. and CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerecor Inc. (Nasdaq: CERC), a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in development and commercialization of
treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases, announced today that it intends to offer for sale shares of its common stock and, to a certain investor in lieu thereof, pre-funded warrants to
purchase shares of common stock, in an underwritten public offering. Cerecor intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock sold in the proposed
offering of up to 15% of the aggregate number of shares of common stock plus the shares of common stock underlying the pre-funded warrants being offered in the offering. All of the securities will
be offered by Cerecor. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms
of the offering.
Jefferies is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering and Oppenheimer is acting as lead manager for the offering.
Cerecor intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes and working capital, primarily to support the ongoing clinical development of key assets within its pipeline and for general and administrative expenses.
This offering by Cerecor is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233978), previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 27, 2019 and declared effective on October 24, 2019, and the accompanying prospectus contained therein. The offering of securities will be made by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC, and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting Jefferies LLC at 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, by e-mail at prospectus_department@jefferies.com or by calling (877) 547-6340.
