Cerecor Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

ROCKVILLE, Md. and CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerecor Inc. (Nasdaq: CERC), a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases, announced today that it intends to offer for sale shares of its common stock and, to a certain investor in lieu thereof, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock, in an underwritten public offering. Cerecor intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock sold in the proposed offering of up to 15% of the aggregate number of shares of common stock plus the shares of common stock underlying the pre-funded warrants being offered in the offering. All of the securities will be offered by Cerecor. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Jefferies is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering and Oppenheimer is acting as lead manager for the offering.