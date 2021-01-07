DIRTT announces C$35 million convertible debenture bought deal financing

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX:DRT, NASDAQ:DRTT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable environments, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a C$35 million bought-deal financing (the "Offering") of 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") with a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") led by National Bank Financial Inc. The Company has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional C$5.25 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures on the same terms, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to the 30 th day following the closing of the Offering.

The Debentures will mature and be repayable on January 31, 2026 (the "Maturity Date") and will accrue interest at the rate of 6.00% per annum payable semi-annually in arrears on the last day of January and July of each year commencing on July 31, 2021 until the Maturity Date of the Debentures.

The Debentures will be convertible into common shares of DIRTT (“Common Shares”), at the option of the holder, at any time prior to the close of business on the earlier of the Maturity Date and the business day immediately preceding the date specified by the Company for redemption of the Debentures at a conversion price of C$4.65 per Common Share (the “Conversion Price”), being a ratio of approximately 215.0538 Common Shares per C$1,000 principal amount of Debentures. The Conversion Price represents a conversion premium of approximately 50.0% to the closing price of the Common Shares on January 7, 2021, on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") subject to adjustment in accordance with a debenture indenture to be entered into on or before closing of the Offering that will govern the Debentures. Holders converting their Debentures will receive accrued and unpaid interest thereon to but excluding the date of conversion.