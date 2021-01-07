Zendesk Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020, following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, February 4, 2021. In conjunction with its earnings press release, the company will post a detailed shareholder letter to its Investor Relations website https://investor.zendesk.com.

Zendesk will host a live video webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 4, 2021 to discuss the results. The live video webcast can be accessed through Zendesk’s investor relations website at https://investor.zendesk.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months.