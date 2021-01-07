 

Camden Property Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that its fourth quarter 2020 earnings will be released after the market closes on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Management will host a conference call on the following day, Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM Central Time.

Conference Call
 Domestic Dial-In Number: (888) 317-6003
International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-6061
Passcode: 1538225
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cpt210205.html

Conference Call Replay
 Domestic Dial-In Number: (877) 344-7529
International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-0088
Passcode: 10151127
Available Through: February 19, 2021

The complete earnings release and supplemental data will be available in the Investors section of the website.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.

