 

Bank of America Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 22:15  |  39   |   |   

Bank of America Corporation announced today that it will redeem on January 23, 2021 all $500,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its Floating Rate Senior Notes, due January 2022 (CUSIP No. 06051GGX1) (the “Floating Rate Notes”), and all $1,500,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 2.738% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes, due January 2022 (CUSIP No. 06051GGY9) (the “Fixed/Floating Rate Notes” and, together with the Floating Rate Notes, the “Senior Notes”).

The redemption price for each series of the Senior Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of such series, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of January 23, 2021. Since January 23, 2021 is not a business day, the redemption price for each series of the Senior Notes will be paid on the next succeeding business day, January 25, 2021. Interest on each series of the Senior Notes will cease to accrue on the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the Senior Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. is the trustee and paying agent for the Senior Notes.

Bank of America
 Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,900 lending centers, 2,500 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and 2,300 business centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 39 million active users, including approximately 31 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Forward-looking statements
 Certain information contained in this news release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions difficult to predict or beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider the uncertainties and risks discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under Part II, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and in any of our subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statement was made.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

Bank of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Bank of America: 2019 steigt Gold auf 1.400 Dollar, Silber auf maximal 18 Dollar!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank of America Announces Redemption of Senior Notes Bank of America Corporation announced today that it will redeem on January 23, 2021 all $500,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its Floating Rate Senior Notes, due January 2022 (CUSIP No. 06051GGX1) (the “Floating Rate Notes”), and all …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
STORE Capital to Participate in the Capital One Securities REIT Conference
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Teva and MedinCell Announce Positive Results for Registration Trial of Investigational ...
New Step in the Veolia Suez Project
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:05 Uhr
LYNX: Bank of America: Ist das erst der Anfang?
13:30 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Kion auf Hoch seit Oktober - BofA rät zum Kauf
05.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nordex auf Hoch seit gut vier vier Jahren - BofA optimistisch
25.12.20
Die 3 besten Dividendenaktien von Warren Buffett, die du jetzt kaufen kannst
17.12.20
Bank of America Announces Full Redemption of Depositary Shares Representing Interests in Its 6.200% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series CC
16.12.20
Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
13.12.20
Dividende, Management & starke Marken: 3 Erfolgsrezepte von Warren Buffett!
11.12.20
Den Zyklus von Bankaktien verstehen
09.12.20
Bank of America Joins CVS Health to Fund and Deliver Free Flu Vaccine Vouchers

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
111
Bank of America: 2019 steigt Gold auf 1.400 Dollar, Silber auf maximal 18 Dollar!