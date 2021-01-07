Deluxe to Participate in Needham Annual Virtual Growth Conference

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology company, announced today that Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 13 at 1:15 pm ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the event from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.deluxe.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.