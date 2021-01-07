 

MetLife Declares First Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 22:15  |  42   |   |   

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that its board of directors has declared a first quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.46 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 5, 2021.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, using words such as “will,” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any of these statements.

Metlife Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MetLife Declares First Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that its board of directors has declared a first quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.46 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 5, 2021. About …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
STORE Capital to Participate in the Capital One Securities REIT Conference
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Teva and MedinCell Announce Positive Results for Registration Trial of Investigational ...
New Step in the Veolia Suez Project
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
MetLife to Hold Combined Earnings and Outlook Conference Call
23.12.20
MetLife Investment Management Partnerships With Norges Bank Investment Management and New York State Common Retirement Fund Receive 5 Star Rating From Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark
21.12.20
MetLife Investment Management Facilitates $130M Investment in Brookfield Renewable Partners’ Sidney A. Murray, Jr. Hydroelectric Facility in Louisiana
17.12.20
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MetLife, Inc. and Key Life/Health Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Other Life/Health Subsidiaries
15.12.20
MetLife Ranked in Top 25 of the S&P 500 for Gender Equality
11.12.20
Aktien New York: Erneut Verluste - Noch immer kein Corona-Hilfspaket
11.12.20
Aktien Europa Schluss: Brexit und Corona sorgen für Tristesse
11.12.20
Aktien New York: Erneut Verluste - Noch immer kein Corona-Hilfspaket
11.12.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Erneut Verluste - Immer noch kein Corona-Paket
11.12.20
ROUNDUP: Zurich expandiert in den USA mit Milliardenzukauf