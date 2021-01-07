AdaptHealth Corp. to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of home medical equipment, supplies and related services in the United States, announced today that Luke McGee, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 am EST. The virtual conference will be held from January 11-14, 2021.

A live webcast and replay will be accessible through the Investors section of AdaptHealth’s website (www.adapthealth.com). Please visit AdaptHealth’s website approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.