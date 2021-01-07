COPT Provides Conference Call Details for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announces the release date and conference call details for fourth quarter and year end 2020 results as follows:

Results Release Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021 after the market closes

Conference Call Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Number: (within the U.S.) 855-463-9057

Telephone Number: (outside the U.S.) 661-378-9894

Passcode: 1548922

Investors can also listen to the conference call via a live webcast in the ‘Latest Updates’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be immediately available via webcast on the Investors website. Additionally, a telephonic replay of this call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 5, through 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 19. To access the replay within the United States, please call 855-859-2056; to access it from outside the United States, please call 404-537-3406. In either case, use passcode 1548922.