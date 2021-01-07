Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Business and Operations Update

Northern has seen steady and continued improvement in operations throughout the fourth quarter of 2020. Operators have continued to return shut-in and curtailed production to sales at a steady rate. Northern has also seen increased development and completion activity due in part to improved pricing. Northern’s wells in process inventory remains at or near all-time highs, with 28.1 net wells as of December 31, 2020. Given improved pricing and activity levels in November and December, Northern is narrowing its Q4 2020 production guidance from 30,000 – 40,000 Boe per day to 34,000 – 36,000 Boe per day. Additionally, with higher propane and natural gas prices, Northern expects steady improvements to its natural gas realizations, as higher prices absorb fixed gathering and processing fees.

GROUND GAME UPDATE

Northern has seen an increased backlog of acquisition opportunities, from individual wellbores to large asset packages. As of January 2021, Northern’s backlog of acquisition opportunities exceeds $1 billion in potential deal value. Northern retains its strict hurdle rates and any potential transactions must meet its high standards regarding asset quality and total returns. Northern executed on $8.4 million in acquisitions in the fourth quarter, inclusive of $1.8 million in equity-based consideration which was previously disclosed. This resulted in the acquisition of 1.0 net producing well, 3.6 net wells in process, 655 net acres, and 373 net royalty acres (standardized to a 1/8 royalty interest). Across the 11 transactions, four targeted the Permian Basin and accounted for 1.1 net wells in process, 219 net acres and 0.6 net undrilled locations. The table below summarizes Northern’s expectations for these acquisitions as a whole: