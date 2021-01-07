 

Asana to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

ICR Conference 2021 | Connections, Collaboration, and Current Trends
Presenter: Tim Wan, Chief Financial Officer
Monday, January 11, 2021

Jefferies 2021 Virtual Software Bus Tour
Presenter: Tim Wan, Chief Financial Officer
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff161/meda/1813717

The presentations and replays will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Asana’s website at investor.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 89,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Danone, Sky, Spotify and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Asana uses its investor.asana.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

