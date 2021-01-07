 

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Announces Appointment of Three New Directors to Board of Directors

07.01.2021, 22:17  |  63   |   |   

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTC: SLGD) today announced that three new independent directors have been appointed to Scott’s Board of Directors as part of the Company’s continued transformation. Rimmy Malhotra, Tisha Pedrazzini, and Daniel J. Roller have joined the board as independent directors. These changes, made in cooperation with Maran Capital Management, LLC, which beneficially owns approximately 13% of Scott’s common shares outstanding, increase the diversity, independence, and stock ownership of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Malhotra will serve on the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee, and Mr. Roller will serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

These appointments follow several transformational changes made by Scott’s in the last 18 months, including the transition to an asset-light business model with the sale of its manufacturing facilities, and the acquisitions of the Kids N Pets, Biz Stain Fighter, and Dryel brands.

Mark Goldstein, CEO of Scott’s Liquid Gold, said, “I am pleased to welcome Rimmy, Tisha, and Dan as new independent directors who bring additional marketing, e-commerce, corporate governance, and capital allocation expertise to complement our Board’s depth of knowledge and experience. We are in the early innings of our quest to transform Scott’s into a growing, asset-light, branded consumer products platform company that will maximize value for all of our shareholders, and we believe our newly expanded board will help us achieve these goals.”

Dan Roller, President of Maran Capital Management, said, “We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Scott’s, which is the result of meaningful engagement over the past year. We believe the new board will represent the interests of all shareholders and will support Scott’s as it continues to build a successful growth company. We believe Scott’s has strong brands, excellent distribution, and despite the challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic created in 2020, a solid foundation on which to create meaningful shareholder value going forward.”

Pursuant to a shareholder cooperation and support agreement, Maran and Scott’s have agreed to certain customary standstill provisions and voting commitments. The complete agreement will be filed on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About the New Directors

R. Rimmy Malhotra is the Founder, President, and Chief Investment Officer of Nicoya Capital Management, LLC, an investment partnership focused on small capitalization companies whose partners include family offices, entrepreneurs, and high net-worth individuals. He currently serves as a Director and Vice Chairman of HireQuest Inc. (Nasdaq: HQI), an asset light staffing franchisor, and as a Director of Optex Systems (OTC: OPXS), an optical systems manufacturer. He holds an M.B.A. from the Wharton School in Finance, an M.A. in International Affairs from the University of Pennsylvania where he is a Lauder Fellow, and a B.S. & B.A. in Computer Science and Economics from Johns Hopkins University.

