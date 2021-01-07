Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) will release fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, January 25, 2021 before the market opens and hold its quarterly conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on the same day.

The live call, including a slide presentation, will be accessible on the investor relations link of Bank of Hawaii Corporation's website, www.boh.com. The webcast link is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ukntid8g. The toll-free number for the teleconference is 1 (844) 543-5235 in the United States and Canada and 1 (703) 318-2209 for other international callers. Use the pass code “Bank of Hawaii” to access the call.