AnaptysBio to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced that Hamza Suria, chief executive officer of AnaptysBio, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. ET. The conference will be conducted virtually, and the audio presentation will be available via https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare21/sessions/35504-a ...



A live webcast of the presentation will also be available through the investor section of the AnaptysBio website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.