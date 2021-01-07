A.I.S. Resources Announces Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V – AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announces that the Company has granted a total of 2,250.000 incentive stock options to various directors, and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 per Share being the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on January 6, 2021. The Options vested on grant and will expire on January 7, 2026.The stock options granted are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.



About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on precious and base metals exploration. AIS’s value add strategy is to acquire prospective exploration projects and enhance their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners and enhancing the value of its portfolio. The Company is managed by a team of experienced geologists, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements. In November 2020, AIS received TSX-V approval to acquire the New South Wales Yalgogrin Gold Project JV, the Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project and the Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia.