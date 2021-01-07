Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation in Ohio

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that two tobacco wholesalers in the Columbus area of Ohio are now carrying TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol among their current tobacco product offerings sold to their respective accounts in the convenience channel. Through the Company’s relationship with ADCO Distributors, Inc. (“ADCO”), its first tobacco wholesaler in Ohio, the TAAT product lineup has been introduced to the warehouses of other tobacco distributors in ADCO’s network including Flichia Wholesale Distributing (“Flichia”) based in the city of Columbus, OH (population 892,000) as well as JES Wholesale (“JES”) located approximately 20 miles east of Columbus. As Ohio’s capital and most populous city, Columbus is a key market in which to build a presence as the Company seeks to prompt trials of TAAT by legal-aged smokers in all areas of Ohio. ADCO’s network of distributors across Ohio allows it to act as a “redistributor” of products such as TAAT and other products in the convenience channel, which the Company is leveraging to potentially expand within Ohio more rapidly.



At this time, TAAT is distributed primarily in northern and eastern Ohio near metropolitan centres to include Cleveland (population 383,000), Akron (population 198,000), and Canton (70,458), where ADCO is based. The placement of TAAT with other wholesalers in ADCO’s network, including Flichia and JES, can potentially enable TAAT to be distributed more widely across the state. Between redistribution through ADCO-affiliated wholesalers and in-house initiatives to solicit interest from other tobacco distributors, the Company intends to focus on placing TAAT in the product offerings of additional tobacco wholesalers during present and future launches.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cb0e827-4344-4950 ...

Store locator map from TryTAAT ( http://trytaat.com ) as of January 6, 2021 with annotations showing the locations of TAAT wholesalers. ADCO, Flichia, and JES are each denoted by icons with the letters “A”, “F”, and “J”, respectively.

