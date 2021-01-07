Royalty Pharma to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that management will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. EST.



Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the presentation at https://www.royaltypharma.com/investors/news-and-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website for at least 30 days.