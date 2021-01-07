Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial 877-407-9039, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company's website at ir.applehospitalityreit.com .

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company”) today announced that it plans to report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, and host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, to discuss the results.

A replay of the call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 17, 2021. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 412-317-6671, and the passcode is 13714678. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 234 hotels with more than 29,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 125 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases by email, visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005886/en/