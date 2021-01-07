Patriot One CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), is pleased to issue the following letter from Patriot One CEO, Peter Evans.

I am pleased to reach out for the first time since I was appointed CEO and as the Company enters its exciting new chapter ahead. It has been just over a month since I joined as the new CEO of Patriot One, and in that time, there has been much to learn, many customers to meet, and strategies to develop and execute. During these initial days of fact-finding, a common interest expressed by shareholders has been to provide regular updates on the status of the business, and what they can expect going forward.

Please consider this the first of such investor communications, as I provide my views on the state of the business.

One Month Observations

The first month of my tenure has been focused on “taking inventory” of the market and business environment, customer needs and opportunities, our technology and product-market fit, the staff and skills, and the needs of our business going forward. Here are my thoughts on the key findings:

The Market Opportunity and Customer Feedback

The market opportunity for our core solution is real and remains consistent. In the past month, I have met with (virtually, of course) more than two dozen prospects and customers, and a dozen partners.

The vast majority of qualified prospective customers remain very excited to work with us and wish to begin site surveys as soon as COVID restrictions are lifted. The common roadblock I have heard from our customers is their inability to access their place of business due to health concerns (or formal lockdowns). Customers have overwhelmingly expressed interest in executing the site surveys and beginning pilots and rollouts once lockdown restrictions are removed.





Our engagements with some customers have opened the door to activities with other facilities - such as casinos, sports franchises, and entertainment venues - all focused on similar business issues that we can solve. Again, the interest is there, but COVID has delayed the necessary steps to drive site surveys, proposals, and contracts at these locations.



In summary, the demand has not diminished.

Our Products and Technology

In the last two quarters, we have made great strides with our AI-powered smart security platform and recently announced the launch of several new and innovative products: